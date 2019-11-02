Rotorua's Khacey Piua was about ready to give up on a representative touch career.

Last year, he was struggling to get noticed by New Zealand selectors and wondered if it just wasn't to be.

However, he stuck with it and was chosen to take part in a Touch NZ talent identification camp after playing for Bay of Plenty at nationals last year. He made the tournament team there, which reset his trajectory and now he has made the New Zealand Under-18 Mixed team and will play in the 2020 Youth Trans-Tasman Series in January.

"I'm really excited because I didn't expect to make it. I was thinking about not taking touch as seriously as I used to but I'm glad I kept going," he said.

Khacey is not the only Rotorua player to make the cut. He will be joined in the Under-18 Mixed team by Kienan McCollum and Ema Pirika while Te Aomihi Paul made the Under-18 Girls' team, Jordan Tuakana-Hudson the Under-20 Mixed and Tayla Stone the Under-20 Women's.

Khacey's dad Rongo Piua was also selected to coach the Under-20 Mixed team.

Khacey admitted he had struggled with self-confidence in the past and the talent identification camp was a daunting prospect.

"I was pretty scared when I got there 'cause there were heaps of people and heaps of talent. I just tried my best and the feeling after I finished - I felt like I didn't go too well but then I got the second letter and that boosted me up more.

"I felt like I needed to prove myself. It's good that my dad isn't coaching this team because it shows it's not a family thing, I had to work myself up there. It's something I've always wanted, other years when I didn't make it I was really gutted."

He knew Australia, who have dominated the international touch scene for years, would be no easy-beats.

Te Aomihi Paul sidesteps a defender at the Junior Touch Nationals in Rotorua earlier this year. Photo / File

"They'll be fit and fast. Really we just need to have good defence. We have to hit the roads, do the extra training to get fit but also control our bodies so we're not over-working.

"Not many people get to experience New Zealand versus Australia so it's pretty exciting. I want to make my family proud, be myself and play my own game."

Rongo Piua said Australia played a fast but structured style of touch and New Zealand's greatest strength was their attacking flair so the contrasting styles would make for an entertaining contest.

"Australia are the best. They play all year round and their players are committed to do that. [The New Zealand youth players] have good attitudes, they're keen to learn and keen to excel.

"I want them to just do exactly what they did to get in the team, all we're asking for is their best and they'll give it. I'm pretty confident about my team and I've watched the other teams who are looking pretty sharp too."

He said mixed touch was unique in terms of the strategy involved.

"Boys' and girls' is just straight fast but mixed is kind of technical, you're playing against boys and girls. You're looking for mismatches.

"[When selecting the team] we were looking for strong finishing girls and athletic and fast boys. The difference between us and Australia is our flair."

For the last two years he has coached the New Zealand Under-16 Mixed team which he said had helped him develop as a coach.

"We went on a development tour to the Gold Coast. We played local club and elite teams, it was awesome just to watch the development of all the players. This is a step-up, playing in a test series."

Rotorua's New Zealand Touch Representatives for the Youth Trans-Tasman Series - January 24-26

Under-18 Mixed:

Khacey Piua, Kienan McCollum, Ema Pirika.

Under-18 Girls:

Te Aomihi Paul.

Under-20 Mixed:

Jordan Tuakana-Hudson, Rongo Piua (coach).

Under-20 Women:

Tayla Stone.