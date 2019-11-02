Rotorua's Khacey Piua was about ready to give up on a representative touch career.

Last year, he was struggling to get noticed by New Zealand selectors and wondered if it just wasn't to be.

READ MORE:
Touch: Rotorua touch masters among group heading to Touch World Cup in Kuala Lumpur
Junior touch players flock to Rotorua
Touch: Bay of Plenty teams gear up for National Championships in Rotorua
Rotorua family a regular at touch nationals

However, he stuck with it and was chosen to take part in a Touch NZ talent identification camp after playing for Bay

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rotorua's New Zealand Touch Representatives for the Youth Trans-Tasman Series - January 24-26