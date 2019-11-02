A week after becoming chief executive of Tauranga City Council, Marty Grenfell went to a library.

The former top cop saw a matted and crinkled children's book - "Stink: Hamlet and Cheese" by Megan MacDonald - and learned an eight-year-old boy had loved it so much he took it everywhere, including, disastrously, the bath.

The library fined him $10 for returning the unusable book. This unsettled Grenfell. Would the fine put the boy off his love of books? How would the incident be seen in the community?

Everyone followed the rules but the outcome, as Grenfell saw it, was the

Grenfell's inner circle