"Oh! What a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive."

It's by Sir Walter Scott, from a play Marmion, about a dark romantic triangle. (Yes, I had to look it up).

When Richard Nixon resigned as President in the face of certain conviction in the Senate, I was having dinner with a long-time Republican political operative.

When I asked how he saw the startling events of Nixon's downfall, my dinner companion offered, "live by the sword, you die by the sword."

The reference was to Nixon's well-deserved reputation for dirty tricks and gutter politics, from red-baiting to

