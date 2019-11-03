The man who launched the National Business Review from Whanganui as a 23-year-old is ready for one 'last hurrah' in the publishing world.

Whanganui author and publisher Henry Newrick has a new quarterly magazine in the pipeline.

He predicts that his new publication Senior Living will be popular.

Newrick was just 23 when he launched the National Business Review and his overseas career has included work as an adviser to a company hunting for lost treasure on Spanish shipwrecks.

Now 73, he has returned to his beloved hometown of Whanganui where he published his coffee table book From the Sea to the Mountain in November last year.

The magazine, he says, will be his "last hurrah" in publishing and he anticipates it will appeal to his contemporaries in the same way that his first venture did 50 years ago.

The first issue of Senior Living will be launched in December and 280,000 copies will be delivered to homes in the more affluent suburbs of Auckland.

Within the first year of publication, Newrick aims to reach 1,365,000 urban and rural homes covering the length and breadth of New Zealand.

The first issue of Senior Living will be distributed in December. Photo / Bevan Conley

Although it is aimed at seniors, he anticipates the publication will reach younger readers as well and there will be a digital version.

"Even though the target audience may not be regular computer users, their children are and they are often the ones helping their parents to make purchases like bookings for overseas holidays.

"In addition to the print version, we'll also be producing an online flipbook."

Newrick says the magazine will have 32 pages and the four main themes will be health, wealth, travel and good living.