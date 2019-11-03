The man who launched the National Business Review from Whanganui as a 23-year-old is ready for one 'last hurrah' in the publishing world.

Whanganui author and publisher Henry Newrick has a new quarterly magazine in the pipeline.

He predicts that his new publication Senior Living will be popular.

Newrick was just 23 when he launched the National Business Review and his overseas career has included work as an adviser to a company hunting for lost treasure on Spanish shipwrecks.

Now 73, he has returned to his beloved hometown of Whanganui where he published his coffee table book From the Sea

