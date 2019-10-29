COMMENT

Nothing winds us up more in Tai Tokerau than those outside our region calling us things we're not. If you want to see us unite, then go ahead and poke the taniwha!

We will rise up and collectively move mountains and part seas – it's what we do as proud and passionate Northlanders.

In recent years our region has been viewed by our relations further south as a basket case, unable to help ourselves, disparate and a gaggle of ghost towns and communities at the end of a holiday highway.

