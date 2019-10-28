Sense at last on end of life

Finally sense has prevailed. Top marks to David Seymour and shame on those who stalled and butchered the End of Life Choice Bill.

Here is a true story, a book was written called to Die like a Dog. I can assure you to die like a dog is a process that is full of deep wrenching heartache.

But final relief that you "did your very best" for your friend and mate after months of pain, treatment and discussion with vets who gave their best advice that you had little choice but to end

