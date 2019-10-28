Sense at last on end of life

Finally sense has prevailed. Top marks to David Seymour and shame on those who stalled and butchered the End of Life Choice Bill.

Here is a true story, a book was written called to Die like a Dog. I can assure you to die like a dog is a process that is full of deep wrenching heartache.

But final relief that you "did your very best" for your friend and mate after months of pain, treatment and discussion with vets who gave their best advice that you had little choice but to end that pain.

The sad thing is dogs can't talk, but they relate to you with their eyes and body. It's heart-wrenching stuff, my wife and I have ended the pain of two loving and old faithful dogs.

We had the vet and nurse call to our house to assist us with the process. Both dogs were cremated and will be buried with us. We have their ashes and photos on display, they are still very much part of our current family and our life.

How come humans don't have the same process? The only difference is humans can speak and they know their end is only months or weeks away.

They deserve the choice to end their life - yes, only the choice. I have nothing but contempt for the 57 MPs who voted against this matter going to a public referendum.

Why contempt? They have tried to ram down my throat their cultural and religious views which I totally disagree with.

They are there to serve their community not themselves and their minority groups.

It's a known fact that 75 per cent of New Zealanders support the dying having the choice to end their life.

BOB WALKER

St Johns Hill



Debt manageable

Memo to M Haddon (Letter, Chronicle October 25). First, The Whanganui District Council debt is comparatively small, affordable and could be fully paid off within 25 years if no further silly projects are embarked upon by the incoming council.

Remember too, some 30 per cent of the debt relates to the new sewage plant.

And you want the port up and running, be careful. I made it clear during debates in the last council, there is little evidence or justification for massive spending on the port.

There are few if any new customers actually signed up, and the existing customers could I believe, pretty well make do with the existing port perhaps with a bit of dredging and TLC. If you want debt reduced, you won't be spending more money on this port until a real big spending user turns up.

DAVID BENNETT

Whanganui



Listen and learn first

As the Pied Piper would say, there is a plague of rights?

Algorithms rule our tools of communication and when they are Russian or Iranian they are presented as bad.

The United States of America has removed its troops from Syria except for the oilfields there. Why is that?

Hong Kong has seen an app for protesters/rioters to know where the police are. Would that be allowed in the UK? Where is our balanced journalism away from petty issues?

Not only do I have the right to free speech but just as importantly the right to be able to listen to other points of view without subjective denial? Neither is more important than the other?

When school students take a leadership role we have lost the integrity of the knowledge from life's experience where we learn right and wrong? There is no respect. Listen and learn first?

KEN CRAFAR

Durie Hill

