The Palmerston North Old Boys side had the wood on the three local clubs at the Premier 2 Champion of Champions tournament at Victoria Park yesterday.

Playing a knockout Twenty20 tournament, PNOB picked up a comfortable 14 run win over Wanganui Renegades in the morning round, and then hammered the Wicket Warriors by 74 runs in the final that afternoon.

Warriors had beaten Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens by 43 runs in the morning round to make the final, while Saracens had the consolation of finishing third, after they beat Renegades by 43 runs themselves in the other playoff.

