Our tribe just returned from Bayfair, where Master 14 bought a new pair of trainers. "Mum, can you return these? I decided I don't want them. They're too expensive."

When you're a teenager with no regular income and $160 burning a hole in your Eftpos account, you do these things. And ask Mum to unwind your mistake.

As adults, we try to do better. Often, we fail. We live in a gotta-get-it-now society where finance companies designed to divorce us from our money sprout like weeds. One of the latest additions to the spend-it-if-you-don't-have-it landscape is Afterpay. It's an Australian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.