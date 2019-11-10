As the old saying goes: There is no place like home. But, unfortunately, there are not enough homes in Tauranga to go around, so more people are becoming trapped in transitional housing while rents continue to skyrocket and the waiting list for state and public housing grows. Carmen Hall reports on the crisis, which shows no signs of improving anytime soon.


The government has spent more than $9.6 million in three years putting Tauranga's homeless into transitional housing - many of whom are the ''working poor'', social agencies say.

Donna Love is one of those faces. The 35-year-old mother of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.