It's yet to get off the ground but a proposed water bottling business is promising lucrative returns and the possibility of a second bore.

Horizons Regional Council has received an application from Turner New Zealand Artesian Water Estate.

The applicant, Noel Turner, asked to take 604,000 litres a day from a new 150m deep bore sunk for that purpose in May by Wanganui Well Drillers. The bore is at a 16ha property in Handley Rd, near Kai Iwi.

The water would be put in 10 litre containers for local and export sale.

