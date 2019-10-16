On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
It's yet to get off the ground but a proposed water bottling business is promising lucrative returns and the possibility of a second bore.
Horizons Regional Council has received an application from Turner New Zealand Artesian Water Estate.
The applicant, Noel Turner, asked to take 604,000 litres a day from a new 150m deep bore sunk for that purpose in May by Wanganui Well Drillers. The bore is at a 16ha property in Handley Rd, near Kai Iwi.
The water would be put in 10 litre containers for local and export sale.
Horizons is likely to ask for more information on the application, a spokeswoman said. It has not decided whether the effects of the take are major enough to require it to be publicly notified.
If it is publicly notified, people will be able to make submissions on it and any decision will be made by an independent commissioner after a hearing.
If it is not publicly notified, the decision will be made by Horizons staff. It would also be based on the effects of taking the water and would ignore the fact the water would be for sale, and possibly for export.
Turner's application, made by consultant Geosearch Ltd, says the aim is to develop the operation to two or more bores. The resulting bottling plant could potentially provide fulltime work for six people.
Turner is to apply to Whanganui District Council for consent to operate a water bottling plant at the Handley Rd property.
He seeks to take almost as much water in one day as Aquifer 182 Holding Co Ltd wants to take in a week from a 237m deep bore at 182 Anzac Pde, Whanganui. That application sparked a "community conversation" in Majestic Square on October 1.
The Turner application says the water applied for is the minimum needed to start the business.