Resene Construction Systems has just announced its first female national Apprentice of the Year – and she just happens to come from Whakatāne.

Azure Kutia snatched the crown from a male-dominated field in a male-dominated industry and wants to share the accolade in the hope more women seek out apprenticeships within the construction and infrastructure field.

Kutia is two years into her plastering apprenticeship, one she ditched a science degree at Canterbury University for.

"My uncles had a plastering business in Christchurch and had a lot of work on," Kutia said.

"They asked if I would like to lend a

