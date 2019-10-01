Musical ends on high note

I wish to congratulate everyone involved in The Sound of Music at Amdram Theatre on a magnificent production.

Led by Lynn Whiteside and drawing on the many theatrical talents, young and not so young, that marvellous Whanganui has to offer, this was a stunner and Mike and I loved every minute of it.

We attended the final performance on Sunday afternoon and joined the last of the full house audiences in a standing ovation.

Every aspect of the show was wonderful. The team will miss it enormously because it was obvious that this was the

