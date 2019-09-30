While the weather closing in today made for a truncated timetable for the 2019 St Johns Club Wanganui Junior Tennis Open Tournament, the first titles decided yesterday saw some quality matches played.

The 10 and 14 year singles titles were decided in the late afternoon, taking advantage of the first evening of daylight savings to finish play at 7.30pm, and therefore completing two full-on days were players had started their warmups at 7.30am on Saturday.

As well as the local contingent, youngsters had come from Manawatu, Hutt Valley, Wellington, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Auckland and Hawke's Bay to take part

