With just 10 days left to vote, the Stratford Press asked the three mayoral candidates one last question.

With voters now making their choices - what are your final words to them in this election campaign? What do you want them to know, think about and consider when making their vote? Why should they vote for you over the other candidates?

Rawinia Henderson is running for the mayoralty and a seat in the Urban Ward.

Rawinia Henderson:

Voting for me does not necessarily mean voting for complete change.

I am naturally different from previous mayors and therefore offer significant diversity to current incumbents.

My approach is simple, it will be holistic, people centred and culturally based. What does this mean for you?

It means that I have an understanding and care for all people. It means I plan to create and initiate policies that support the wellbeing of people and our environment with a view of long term gain for all.

I have experience in the healthcare sector which enables me to understand, communicate and support those whom are at their lowest, therefore if I can lift the people that struggle the hardest and at their lowest, I am capable of lifting the wairua and mana of this town in full.

I am an active participant in our community, I can and will stand, act, represent and conduct myself in a way that will always have the people in mind.

I will represent you, even in the face of adversity. I am strong, I will be transparent and I will do all of this with dignity whilst taking this town into the 21st Century.

For those of you who have supported me throughout this journey, I thank-you for your words of encouragement and your love. Vote Rawinia and lets make a change together. Mauri ora.

Rural councillor Graham Kelly is running for the top job this year, as well as a seat in the rural ward.

Graham Kelly:

Greta Thunberg said "how dare you".

You come to us young people for hope.

So hopefully we have listened to this young school girl and have voted accordingly.

We have this year got four exceptional, young, candidates, all vying to get onto council.

Many candidates will say you need experience, but twenty years ago the same were saying 'give me a chance, I'm young, I have an open mind and a view of all things equally, and haven't been swayed'.

I say we need "Kelly as mayor".

Vote Kelly and give me that young talent, and the mix will be good for Council.

Together we will make Stratford great again.

The future for Stratford lies in your crucial vote.

Stay with what we have got, and we will slide forever sideways and into the path of amalgamation.

That is a given.

Or take the best option, vote for the man who will take us onto being the very best rural service town in New Zealand.

Thank you.

Current mayor Neil Volzke announced his intention to stand for re-election in early May this year.

Neil Volzke:

Local government is a serious business.

Being an elected member comes with a great deal of responsibility and for the Mayor even more so. Every decision council makes, everything council does, affects people's lives in some way.

Equally important, is that every activity council does is paid for by you, as rate payers.

It is vital council does things well, shows good stewardship and that we have the best people making these decisions.

In the 2016 election, due to retirements, five of the ten councillors changed and at least two more will change this time.

That amount of change puts an added responsibility on the Mayor to bring a team together and show leadership.

When it comes to the Mayoral contestants, this election, there are three distinctly different candidates to choose from.

What I say is needed and what I bring to this contest, is a proven track record, stability, reliability, council governance experience and an excellent knowledge of local government.

The Mayor needs to set high professional standards and be accountable; I believe I have met those requirements.

I support community initiatives that promote progress, growth and economic development because our future depends on it. As an example, I have strongly supported Council's residential subdivision.

I commit to continuing with a well-balanced, informed approach to decision making and being a Mayor for the whole of the community; not just following a whim that focuses only on a few issues of the day.

In addition, there remains a continuous need to strongly advocate for the District at regional and national levels on many issues, a challenge I accept.

It's a privilege to have been your District Mayor for the last ten years.

I still have the passion and commitment to seek a further term. I ask for your ongoing support.