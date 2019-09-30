Local elections 2019

With just 10 days left to vote, the Stratford Press asked the three mayoral candidates one last question.

With voters now making their choices - what are your final words to them in this election campaign? What do you want them to know, think about and consider when making their vote? Why should they vote for you over the other candidates?

Rawinia Henderson is running for the mayoralty and a seat in the Urban Ward.
Rawinia Henderson is running for the mayoralty and a seat in the Urban Ward.

Rawinia Henderson:
Voting for me does not necessarily mean voting for complete change.

I am naturally different from previous mayors and therefore offer significant diversity to current incumbents.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

My approach is simple, it will be holistic, people centred and culturally

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.