How do you be a dad, when you're in prison?

Hastings senior firefighter Allan Brown, who runs a bilingual risk reduction programme, says the power of te reo books is helping incarcerated fathers and their children to connect.

Te Kōtuku Bilingual Risk Reduction Programme runs at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison, a Māori approach for the rehabilitation of inmates back to their whanau, hapu and iwi.

It includes 12 bilingual books that focus on the responsibilities of being a father and how they can help the health and wellbeing of their whanau.

