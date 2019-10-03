On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Children of inmates have committed no crime but the penalty they are forced to pay is steep, Brown said.
"Research shows they are seven to eight times more likely to end up in prison than other children without intervention.
"They forfeit much of what matters to them, their public self image and health and wellbeing.
"They are often bullied and ostracised by their peers and can develop attitude and behavioural problems at home and at school. They feel vulnerable and unprotected and will often blame themselves for their parent's imprisonment. Whether absent or present the image of the parent has a powerful message for every child."
An inmate on the programme's conclusion said: "I have learnt how to communicate with my children about being aware of the different types of hazards, and the way I convey my messages to them should be done in a way that is fun and easy for them to understand rather than a way that I can be seen as telling them off."
Another said his children were "excited" about their father being involved in the programme.