Kids can gain an appreciation for weed. Actually, weeds, or weeding during the school holidays, writes Dawn Picken. Photo/Getty.

COMMENT: If you're trying to keep children or grandchildren entertained, sane or simply alive these school holidays, you're in good company. Tens of thousands of us in the Bay are in the same boat, wondering who ate all the chips, what's half the wardrobe doing on the floor, and how did two popcorn bowls live under a bed for weeks while no one noticed?

Holidays were easier when my teenagers were still munchkins. I could send them to an activity programme when I needed to work. Today, at ages 15 and (nearly) 14, they're too old.

It's time to get creative. In Kiwi DIY fashion, I've devised my own slightly satirical, tongue-in-cheek programme.

1) Getting into weed

With the country debating the legalisation of marijuana, it's apropos my kids gain an appreciation for weed. Actually, weeds, or weeding. Torrents of rain have weeds growing in every crevice around our home. Dandelions, clover, creeping oxalis, moss, hawkbit and many more pest plants have spread their

