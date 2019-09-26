

The doors of many Tauranga businesses will be closed this afternoon in support of nationwide student climate strikes.

Students across the city will march from the city's waterfront to the council chambers and back again as part of the third School Strike 4 Climate NZ.

Some Mount Maunganui businesses have chosen to shut up shop for the afternoon to show their support for the students in their bid to urge the Government to take action.

George Cafe owner Claire Beard said her cafe on Oceanbeach Rd will be closing for the afternoon so their staff can attend the strike.

Beard and husband Luke McCartin, who had grown their own food for about six years, said the cafe had become almost 100 per cent plant-based as they became more aware of climate change.

"It has become more urgent in the last couple of years," Beard said.

"We just thought the best way to show our support is to close business. Closing for a few hours is nothing compared to what potentially will be happening in the future if we don't all get our acts together."

Beard said between recycling and composting, the day-to-day business operated by growing their own food, recycling food scraps at their Matapihi farm and drove an electric car.

"We want our children to have all of the beautiful things that we have to enjoy when they grow up."

Owner of Mount Maunganui organic shop Be Organics, Beth Merrick, will also be shutting up shop for the afternoon.

"I think it is really important to support the kids. It is something so many people are getting behind."

Year 13 Mount Maunganui College student Zoe de Malmanche said she was striking because she could not comprehend sitting back and doing nothing to help the climate.

The 17-year-old admitted it had taken a few years for her to appreciate the value and reasoning for a sustainable and green lifestyle.

Zoe, who was one of the School Strike 4 Climate Tauranga conveners, said she now does her bit by either biking or busing to school.

The teenager also shops for the cheapest food products with the least amount of environmental impact and has stopped eating beef and lamb.

"My family also have a composting and recycling system."

Otumoetai College head girl and youth MP for the Bay of Plenty, Makayla Wadsworth, will be attending the strikes. Photo / File

The Mount Maunganui College student said having clean waterways, smaller landfills, and a plastic-free ocean may come at a cost now but it would be worth it in the future.

Otumoetai College head girl and youth MP for the Bay of Plenty, Makayla Wadsworth, said she hoped the strikes would educate people to start living a more sustainable life.

"I walk to school or carpool and try to use a waste-free lunch.

"In showing up it is about joining in a movement that is trying to do something really important. I think it is important that we at least say we tried."

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said the strikes were another example of consumers becoming more conscious of how their purchases might contribute to environmental issues.

"When competition is tough for many businesses, customers will choose the option that aligns best with their values.

"Businesses need to closely understand their customers' ever-changing values and make sure they're meeting them."

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council is also getting behind the city's youth to put on free BayHopper buses for the Strike 4 Climate event.

The strike starts at the south end of The Strand from noon.

School Strike 4 Climate - Tauranga

What: School Strike 4 Climate

Where: South end of the city's waterfront, The Strand

When: noon