The doors of many Tauranga businesses will be closed this afternoon in support of nationwide student climate strikes.

Students across the city will march from the city's waterfront to the council chambers and back again as part of the third School Strike 4 Climate NZ.

Some Mount Maunganui businesses have chosen to shut up shop for the afternoon to show their support for the students in their bid to urge the Government to take action.

George Cafe owner Claire Beard said her cafe on Oceanbeach Rd will be closing for the afternoon so their staff can attend the strike.

School Strike 4 Climate - Tauranga