On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Beardand husband Luke McCartin, who had grown their own food for about six years, said the cafe had become almost 100 per cent plant-based as they became more aware of climate change.
"It has become more urgent in the last couple of years," Beard said.
"We just thought the best way to show our support is to close business. Closing for a few hours is nothing compared to what potentially will be happening in the future if we don't all get our acts together."
Beard said between recycling and composting, the day-to-day business operated by growing their own food, recycling food scraps at their Matapihi farm and drove an electric car.
"We want our children to have all of the beautiful things that we have to enjoy when they grow up."
Owner of Mount Maunganui organic shop Be Organics, Beth Merrick, will also be shutting up shop for the afternoon.