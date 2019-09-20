Community boards and extra wards are ideas Tauranga mayoral candidates have pitched to shake-up the city's representation model.

Mayoral candidate Tenby Powell said he would introduce community boards if elected in an effort to repair divisions in Tauranga.

He said some Tauranga communities were feeling "completely and utterly forgotten" but boards would "recognise the diversity".

He was keen to see at least one board dedicated to Māori issues.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Tauranga mayoral candidate Tenby Powell. Photo / File
Tauranga mayoral candidate Tenby Powell. Photo / File

"This is about giving communities a voice whether they be Māori, Indian, disabled or any other group.

"I am not saying we need a community board for each ... but overall we

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mayoral candidates' views: Do you think Tauranga City Council representation needs to change?