Reading the Bay of Plenty Times (Saturday, September 14), I see Tauranga City Council wants to establish a team to find a spot for the statue Mountie to live at Te Papa o Nga Manu Porotakataka.

My suggestion is the head boy and head girl from Mount Maunganui College be asked to fill that role. Being local residents and obviously having the skills required, I would value their input. I feel this would be more appropriate for this community project.

Neale Davies

Mount Maunganui



Bus service lacking

May I suggest that if the buses arrived on time, or even kept somewhere near their timetable, the buses would be used more often.

Advertisement

I have a grandson who does volunteering work in Pāpāmoa once and sometimes twice a week, travelling from Bellevue Rd. He leaves there at 8.45am then has to change his bus in Willow St, travel to Bayfair, change again there to go to Dickson Rd.

On Thursday, he again had over a half-hour wait in Willow St with no links there to connect with. When he finally got to Bayfair, because of the previous bus being late, he had another long wait there, finally arriving at his destination after 11am.

This is not good enough. It is no wonder not enough people use the buses. We certainly need a better service out here to Pāpāmoa. I have heard many complaints about the service, especially with no direct link now to Tauranga, and having to change at Bayfair.

Please bring back that direct link to out here. If my grandson buys an ordinary ticket, it has run out within the hour before he gets to Bayfair and he needs to buy another ticket.

(Abridged)

Joan Francis

Pāpāmoa



The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

Advertisement

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz