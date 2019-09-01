On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The Government is making a nearly $2.8 million investment to support a $4.88m new housing development on Māori land in Tauranga. The funding was announced on Saturday in a humble ceremony on a Welcome Bay hillside with a million-dollar view over Rangataua Bay. The Mayor was there, along with the Māori Development Minister, but all credit belonged to the members of the trust who have been working for more than four years to make the bold venture possible. Find out how it came about and what the plans are for the land.
A community of people returned home to liveon the land of their ancestors, in view of their marae across the water, and working in businesses that sustain their whānau.
And discouraging avocado thieves while they're at it.
That is the aspiration of the Ranginui 12 Trust for a sloped section high on a hill, surrounded by orchards, in Welcome Bay, Tauranga.