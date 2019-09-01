The Government is making a nearly $2.8 million investment to support a $4.88m new housing development on Māori land in Tauranga. The funding was announced on Saturday in a humble ceremony on a Welcome Bay hillside with a million-dollar view over Rangataua Bay. The Mayor was there, along with the Māori Development Minister, but all credit belonged to the members of the trust who have been working for more than four years to make the bold venture possible. Find out how it came about and what the plans are for the land.

A community of people returned home to live

