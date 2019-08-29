There will be quite the thirst for redemption across the new-look Steelform Wanganui team that has to front on Cooks Gardens in the rematch of last year's disappointing Meads Cup semifinal on Saturday.

Preparing to face 2018's champions Thames Valley, Wanganui coach Jason Caskey was always facing squad changes for the first home game of the Mitre 10 Heartland Championship, given his team made the largest contribution to the NZ Heartland XV to play Manu Samoa at Eden Park with four, including their entire No 9 to No 12 backs lineup.

But the unavailablity of two other players and the

