It was very emotional and empowering seeing our locals standing their ground for keeping our underpass alive on Sunday.

I live across the road from Bayfair for about 22 years. I love my daily biking, keeping safe by using the underpass on the way to Matapihi.

Trying to go through the roundabout on a bike is very dangerous, as cars are absolutely ignorant when it comes to bikers.

If the underpass will be permanently closed, it will not take long before we will have the first fatalities, trust me. Who then will be responsible?

Keep it to save lives.


