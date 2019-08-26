It was very emotional and empowering seeing our locals standing their ground for keeping our underpass alive on Sunday.

I live across the road from Bayfair for about 22 years. I love my daily biking, keeping safe by using the underpass on the way to Matapihi.

Trying to go through the roundabout on a bike is very dangerous, as cars are absolutely ignorant when it comes to bikers.

If the underpass will be permanently closed, it will not take long before we will have the first fatalities, trust me. Who then will be responsible?

Keep it to save lives.



My husband was killed on April 11, 2019, in Tokoroa on SH1, because of our terrible road conditions.

Public safety needs to be the highest priority. (Abridged)



Steffi August

Mount Maunganui



A great production



Our family have attended the Baycourt production The Night is Young for the past two years which featured talented artists from nine local secondary schools.

The performances included various bands featuring jazz, funk, rock, a guitar group, a string quartet, with various singers, dance, drama and even a most thought-provoking humorous poem about leaving school.

I would like to mention that it is a most fascinating and enjoyable evening and well worth attending. The production and all the artists were very entertaining and extremely professional.

The standard of the musicians and singers and is astoundingly high and this annual, one night only production, is a "must-see" for everyone especially up and coming artists/students young and old. Our hearty congratulations to the performers and organises and also the schools who participated.

M Kenyon-Slade

Otumoetai

