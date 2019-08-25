GJ Gardner Homes Wanganui Athletic coach Jason King was beginning to wonder after three seasons if he was cursed.

Having confirmed this will be his last year in charge of the Lotto Federation League side, King had wanted to finish his regular season tenure on a high after knowing the disappointment of losing the final match in both previous campaigns.

And that was conveyed to his players after they came off the field trailing home team Massey University FC 2-0 at halftime on Saturday.

"That was pretty much what was said at halftime – 'c'mon guys, we're better than this',"

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.