A handful of the Wanganui Toyota Development XV squad will likely have a rapid progression into the understrength Heartland team after their impressive 57-24 win over Wairarapa Bush Development in Masterton on Saturday.

Putting on a better performance in their second RDO Shield fixture than the Steelform Wanganui side managed in the main game at Memorial Park, and with at least six members of that squad unavailable to play Thames Valley, in-form players will be needed.

Wanganui went try-for-try with the hosts in the early exchanges to be locked up 19-19, with both teams finishing off when they penetrated the 10m area, while also looking to use the high bounce and pace of the turf with kick-and-chase tactics.

The visitors then scored twice more to get out to a 31-19 advantage, and were unlucky not to score again just before halftime when second-five Ethan Robinson dotted down, only to be called back for a forward pass.

Wanganui then put the match away with 26 unanswered points before Wairarapa Bush Development scored in the shadow of fulltime.

Prop Kamipeli Latu came on to give a barnstorming effort and secure several turnovers single-handed at the break down.

After kicking deep into Wairarapa Bush territory, Wanganui earned a penalty and flanker Kieran Hussey took a quick tap to have a crack at the line, before the ball was fed to Latu pump the legs and put the shoulder through defenders to score.

Another Wanganui turnover in the attacking half was fed out to Kayden Shedlock, who cut through two tackle attempts to score in the corner.

Winger CJ Stowers enjoyed the free-running turf to make a series of breaks, with one of them setting up a chance for Robinson to cross-kick to his Kaierau club mates Karl Pascoe to regather and score in the corner, with another club mate in first-five Shandon Scott converting from touch.

Pascoe backed up immediately with a brilliant tackle to stop rampaging flanker Tom Simmers from scoring under the posts, with Wanganui then getting a turnover and clearing right back down to the other end.

Hooker Jack Yarrall followed a Latu bust to take up the ruck ball and drive his way over the line, with Scott continuing his profitable day with another conversion.

Left out of the Heartland team, Kamipeli Latu had a strong second half for Wanganui Development XV.

A late penalty gave Wairarapa Bush a chance to at least grab a bonus point, which they did when reserve Simanu Simanu got low off the ruck to score their fourth try.

Wanganui Development coach Kim McNaught was pleased with the pickup in intensity after the previous weekend's loss to Wellington Maori.

"Good game.

"Pretty even [first half], then the boys used the wind. Tit-for-tat [tries] in that first 30 minutes.

"We got a few tries on them and the boys started to gel."

Wanganui were scheduled to play a Wellington Maori team again this coming Saturday, however that fixture was up in the air as the main Maori group headed to the South Island for a tournament, while the planned squad remaining defaulted to Horowhenua-Kapiti Development.