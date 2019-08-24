A handful of the Wanganui Toyota Development XV squad will likely have a rapid progression into the understrength Heartland team after their impressive 57-24 win over Wairarapa Bush Development in Masterton on Saturday.

Putting on a better performance in their second RDO Shield fixture than the Steelform Wanganui side managed in the main game at Memorial Park, and with at least six members of that squad unavailable to play Thames Valley, in-form players will be needed.

Wanganui went try-for-try with the hosts in the early exchanges to be locked up 19-19, with both teams finishing off when they penetrated the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.