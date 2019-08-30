I'm passionate about breastfeeding. I am passionate about helping mothers confidently feed or to improve their breastfeeding journeys that have already begun.

When breastfeeding is mentioned in the news I sit up and listen. I read to find out if it is receiving a positive or negative rap.

There is pressure for new mums to be "perfect mothers" and breastfeeding is often seen as the perfect, easy way to feed your children.

Unfortunately for so many mothers it doesn't come easy and it doesn't always remain easy. Many factors can influence a mother's decision to continue to breastfeed in adversity.

Negative media influence is utterly detrimental and scaremongering to new mothers or mothers trying to successfully feed after previously facing difficulty breastfeeding prior children.

Following the coroner's findings about the death of Sapphire Williams in January 2017, it has been reported that her death has been caused by high levels of alcohol found in her tiny body. This is a tragedy.

One that should have never ever happened. One that once again stunned a nation but perhaps didn't surprise us. Children dying happens all too frequently in our country.

In a letter expressly addressed to Coroner Debra Bell, a group of doctors, many of whom are mothers or have special expertise in lactation and breastfeeding medicine, disagreed with the conclusion that breastfeeding alone caused the tragic death.

It is scientifically impossible for a mother that has consumed such a large amount of alcohol for it to pass through breast-milk and result in such elevated levels of blood alcohol in an infant.

I agree that this blatant recommendation that all breastfeeding mothers should avoid alcohol misleads the public and allows for negative light in which breastfeeding is viewed in our society.

We must remember that unless further specialist training is undertaken by medical professionals, in the field of lactation and breastfeeding, many lack expert knowledge.

Other factors that contributed to Sapphire's death were cited as a dangerous sleeping environment, prematurity, possible septicaemia, suffocation and acute alcohol intoxication.

Sapphire was mostly formula fed by her mother and only sometimes breastfed as well.

Formula feeding in infants can often cause a baby's natural wake up rhythms to be suppressed and that in itself is a higher risk of infant cot death.

The letter to the coroner confronts that maternal alcohol consumption risks harm through the intoxication and poor choices and judgements that follow from a mother.

This lack of function is the biggest concern. These decisions are much more detrimental to the care of an infant than the small consumption of alcohol via breast-milk.

Mixed feeding with formula and / or formula only feeding can increase infant danger leaving them more at risk than the unproven evidence that a tiny percentage of alcohol passing through breastfeeding would cause.

Why are we putting this doubt into women's minds?

Alcohol fermentation from formula feeding can also be a factor. Babies' guts, when solely breastfed, are completely different to formula-fed infants.

Infant formula could also be the culprit by creating an auto-brewery syndrome where formula can ferment into higher alcohol levels in the gut.

The letter goes on to provide possible alternative recommendations for mothers that support both breastfeeding infants and safe alcohol consumption.

By no means does this explicitly say binge drinking or excessive alcohol consumption should be encouraged when caring for infants.

The numbers reported in Sapphire's blood does not match up with the possible ingestion of breast-milk.

It is simply impossible to overfeed a breastfed baby.

Our bodies are designed to meet the demands of an infant and their consumption of breast-milk simply cannot ingest the physical amount of milk required to have the concentration of alcohol in their system to match the findings of the coroner.

Sapphire would have needed to consume a litre of milk from her mother in a single feed to have reached the levels she did.

This just doesn't add up. It does not make sense that breast-milk consumption alone has killed this baby.

And therefore unfair to give blanket advice that a breastfeeding mother should consume absolutely zero alcohol while feeding their children.

This isolates mothers from social situations and removes their autonomy for safe choices. It is a false negative that may influence mothers and give them another reason to give up breastfeeding and switch to formula, when in fact breastfeeding is best for baby when safely and responsibly managed.

In our most poverty based families it is even more beneficial for babies to be breastfeeding.

Deprivation, poverty, homelessness, health inequity, unsafe bed-sharing and a lack of education about safe breastfeeding decisions highlight the lack of support in these social situations.

Surely a mother with seven children in a house overpopulated with extended family shouldn't be binge drinking to excess so shortly after returning home from hospital with premature twins?

Maureen Minchin, author of Milk Matters, has spent years researching and arguing the importance of breastfeeding in a formula feeding saturated world.

We need to listen to the informative scientific research from experts in this field. I agree with the doctors, mothers and lactation specialists.

This case just doesn't add up that Sapphire died purely from alcohol ingestion through breastfeeding alone.

Breastfeeding is challenging enough for mothers and the information given to women must be educational rather than sweeping statements that alienate and discourage women further from breastfeeding.