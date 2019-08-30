I'm passionate about breastfeeding. I am passionate about helping mothers confidently feed or to improve their breastfeeding journeys that have already begun.

When breastfeeding is mentioned in the news I sit up and listen. I read to find out if it is receiving a positive or negative rap.

There is pressure for new mums to be "perfect mothers" and breastfeeding is often seen as the perfect, easy way to feed your children.

Unfortunately for so many mothers it doesn't come easy and it doesn't always remain easy. Many factors can influence a mother's decision to continue to breastfeed in adversity.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.