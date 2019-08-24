Males and females are different, both physically and emotionally. This is true at all ages and therefore the question must be asked; are we doing enough to cater for both genders when it comes to sport? The 2018 New Zealand Secondary School Sport Council (NZSSSC) Census found only 46 per cent of secondary school girls in the Bay of Plenty have meaningful involvement with a school sport programme. At all levels, the factors motivating girls to get involved in sport generally differ to those of boys of the same age. Sports reporter David Beck delves further into the issue.

Less

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Recognise there is a difference

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Nurturing positive experiences from a young age

Creating an environment which supports all

What is being done already?

Tips for providing girls with a positive experience in sport