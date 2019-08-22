On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
It has been almost 18 months since a Special Housing Area was publicly proposed at 31 Ngongotaha Rd but that bid was rejected by central Government this week.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is yet to list the detailed reasons for its decision, but under the Official Information Act, the Rotorua Daily Post has requested a copy of the letter Minister Megan Woods sent to the Rotorua Lakes Council this week, outlining her decision.
The ministry's deputy chief executive of place-based policy and programmes, Brad Ward, said the proposal's potential benefits were considered, as well as last year'sApril floods.
"This is a complex proposal and it is difficult to quantify the risk of flooding to the proposed Special Housing Area site at this stage. As such, the final ministerial decision is that it is best progressed through a resource management process."
"There will be something there but it won't be entry-level houses, which is a huge slap in the face for Rotorua I think. I feel sad for the people of Rotorua ... who have lost out here. We had the opportunity to do something really good."
Wally Haumaha, the chairman of Waitetī marae, said: "The Ngāti Ngāraranui Hapū Trust as a whole is in a neutral position until we have a look at the minister's decision. There are a whole lot of things to consider."
However, fellow trustee Guy Ngatai said the minister's decision was "practical and wise".
Ngāti Tura Ngāti Te Ngākau Hapū Trust spokesman Geoff Rice said the trust was "conceptually in support of it [the housing area], particularly for affordable homes".
"But it has got to be safe and sustainable," he added.
"I am disappointed Martin wasn't able to get it past [step] A, I would have liked to see it at least get to [step] B, to be given a chance ... I hope he gives it another try."
Todd McClay, the MP for Rotorua, said he was "surprised and deeply disappointed" by the decision.
"This is a missed opportunity and means that Rotorua will continue to have a housing shortage. The only way to deal with a shortage of homes and rental properties is to allow new houses to be built."