With just over a month before Bay of Plenty Roller Mills' rugby team start their Northern Region tournament campaign, head coach Steve Miln is confident they'll make the final.

A 24-strong Bay of Plenty Roller Mills team was selected from this year's Tai Mitchell tournament, which doubles as a trial, to represent the province at the northern regional tournament against sides from Northland, Auckland, Thames Valley, King Country, Waikato and North Harbour.

The tournament was won by Tauranga West after they beat Te Puke 31-24 in the final.

The Bay of Plenty Roller Mills team are now preparing for the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The 2019 Bay of Plenty Roller Mills Squad