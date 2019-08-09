Tiny Deane walked to the microphone in his shorts and jandals, without any notes.

When he left the stage an hour later there were tears throughout the room.

The Visions of a Helping Hand founder was the closing keynote speaker on Thursday night, at Rotorua's four-day Innovation Festival.

The Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust helps fund Deane's work, and chairman Stewart Edward said they were "people with passion who understand the deprivation that occurs in our community and the things that can be done".

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Stewart Edward. Photo / File
Stewart Edward. Photo / File

Deane, a former truck driver, told the crowd he barely survived a crash when a drunk driver

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.