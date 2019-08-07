As I write, there is quite unsettling news out of the Buller district. If the heavy seas continue, there will be a landfill washout worse than the earlier Fox one.

By the time you read this, it may have already happened.

What could make it worse than the Fox event is the fact that this landfill contains 50s and 60s industrial waste staples such as asbestos and lead paint. Tasman sea creatures are going to love that.

Mother Crayfish: Eat up your kina or there'll be no pudding.
Baby: But it tastes overwhelmingly of asbestos and lead.
Mother: If you

