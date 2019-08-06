Dentist and Whanganui councillor Hadleigh Reid is about to spend $1 million to restore the oldest building in Whanganui's Old Town.

In mid-2018 he bought at an auction the three Drews Ave buildings adjoining the former Cosmopolitan building he already owned.

They had formerly housed a Tupoho budget service and Te Oranganui Iwi Health Authority.

There were only about 10 people at the Bayleys auction and Reid had never bid for a building before.

One of those present was Reid's bank manager, who was nervous about what his client might do.

Reid hadn't been planning to buy more central city

