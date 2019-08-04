Death. It's not some we like to talk about with great enthusiusm. But sadly it happens to us all and perhaps it's time we changed our thinking towards it? That's the theory behind a new Death Cafe that's started in Rotorua, where locals get the chance to sit down with those who deal with death every day and nut out some details and finer points for when their time eventually comes. Reporter Cira Olivier heads along to the Death Cafe and finds out what the chatter was about and talks to locals about their plans for when they die.

