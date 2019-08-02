Chatham Cup rivalry shows no respect whatsoever for history or even the clout powerhouses possess in the current climate.

Napier City Rovers will be blissfully aware of that when they host Albany United in the knockout quarterfinals at Park Island tomorrow.


You see, that's the thing with knockout matches in the beautiful game — opponents seldom notice that ugly uppercut coming from the corner of their eyes until it's too late.

Let's take Albany United, for argument's sake, who Thirsty Whale Napier City Rovers will host at Park Island in a 2pm kick off tomorrow.

The Aucklanders are

