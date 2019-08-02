For the past four years, cheerleading has continued to grow in Tauranga - and the popularity of the sport will be on show this weekend when more than 1500 athletes compete in the Battle of the Bay champs.

The Battle in the Bay Cheer and Dance Championships 2019 is a two-day event held at Mount Maunganui's Truspower Arena, showcasing dance and cheerleading talent from around New Zealand.

The dance segment of the event takes place tomorrow between 12.30-4pm; before a full day of cheerleading on Sunday, from 8am-4.30pm.

Battle in the Bay organiser Rebecca Grigson, who is also the founder

