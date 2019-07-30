One can only marvel at the success of the Black Caps, Silver Ferns and All Blacks and in many other fields of human endeavour.

They bring a sense of pride for all New Zealanders. They epitomise - "we are one".

The problem is certain councils in our area do not reflect that.

One council has a survey form included in the election forms which asks for ethnicity; it is optional. It lists NZ European, Indian, Chinese, Māori, Cook Island Māori and other to name but a few.

Nowhere does it simply say New Zealander.



Now they are not the exception, this form reflects many circulated by the political classes, but what happens if Māori wish to be identified as a New Zealander?

By the way, you have to show you have NZ citizenship before you get to this section, so there is no need for the public sector to gather this information unless they want to sow division.

Even though it is optional, it is the logic of division, in my view, that is so evident. It is evident in so many other government forms. We have to stop the political class forcing apart people on race and start to minimise the divisions not entrench them – we are one. (Abridged)

John Clements

Katikati



Memorial Park Walkway

The article by Samantha Motion (News, July 17) concerning the proposed Memorial Park Walkway states "The council has been investigating the pathway for at least 15 years but has no up-to-date information about what it would cost and what it should look like" So what the heck has the council been doing during these 15 years and how many ratepayer dollars have been squandered? Now they want another $300,000 to gather more information.

Bring on the elections; I hope we have a lot of new candidates because I don't have any confidence in the current crop. (Abridged)

Andrew Lattimore

Mt Maunganui

