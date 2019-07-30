One can only marvel at the success of the Black Caps, Silver Ferns and All Blacks and in many other fields of human endeavour.

They bring a sense of pride for all New Zealanders. They epitomise - "we are one".

The problem is certain councils in our area do not reflect that.

One council has a survey form included in the election forms which asks for ethnicity; it is optional. It lists NZ European, Indian, Chinese, Māori, Cook Island Māori and other to name but a few.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Nowhere does it simply say New Zealander.


Now they are not the exception,

Memorial Park Walkway

Related articles: