Palmerston North Marist have found a name for their pain – and it's GJ Gardner Homes Wanganui Athletic.

The travelling team made it two Lotto Federation League upsets in a season over the 2018 champions, after heading down to Skoglund Park and picking up a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Victory allowed Athletic (6-3-4) to leapfrog their Wembley Park neighbours Versatile Wanganui City FC (5-4-4) up into a share of fourth spot on the points table with PN Marist, although still fifth by a significantly smaller differential.

City were gutted that a great effort in their home game yielded no reward,

