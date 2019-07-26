Incumbent councillor Rob Kent has sat around the Rotorua Lakes Council table for the past six years and says he's done his best to champion the interest of ratepayers. But as a councillor, he believes he can do no more. That's why the politician has put his hat in the ring to contest the mayoralty in the upcoming elections. Reporter Katee Shanks speaks to Kent about whether he would move back to Rotorua if his mayoral bid was successful, his thoughts on claims his mayoralty run in 2016 was to purposely split the vote and why he thinks he's the