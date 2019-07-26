In October, after 15 years of debates, headaches and "oh bugger" moments, sewage began flowing through Tauranga City Council's Southern Pipeline for the first time.

Tauranga's biggest poo pipe - the piece of infrastructure that aims to stop leaks of raw sewerage into Tauranga Harbour while running right through it - has been flowing freely ever since.

The project, $107 million in the making, is the biggest Tauranga City Council has ever completed.

Civic issues reporter Samantha Motion talks to some of the key players among the more than 500 people who helped turn a pipe dream into reality - but not without a few nightmares, including a 51,000-year-old log.

"The cost of stopping raw sewage from flowing in the streets of Tauranga could hit $100 million" proclaimed the Bay of Plenty Times.

It was April 2016, a little over a year after work restarted on plans for a new sewer main to redirect wastewater from Tauranga's rapidly expanding southern suburbs to the Te Maunga Wastewater Treatment Plant, easing pressure on its Chapel St counterpart.

The Southern Pipeline - in red - involved the constructions of around 10km of wastewater pipes and two new pump stations. Graphic / Supplied
The original budget had been around $20m but the scope of the project quickly "grew significantly" according to early leader Graeme Jelley.

Jelley, who retired last year, was an infrastructure planning engineer at the council

