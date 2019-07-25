Lying on the backseat of a car with contractions coming closer together Natalie Pitt knew her birthing plan was out the window - an emergency plan was needed.

Pitt was being driven by husband Matthew from Taurikura at Whangārei Heads to Whangārei Hospital when she knew her baby girl, who was 10 days overdue, was wasting no time in deciding it was time to arrive.

On Tuesday Pitt, who had a 35-hour labour with son Albie, started having contractions about 4.30am.

By 12.30pm the contractions were 1 minute long and 3 minutes apart. Under the instruction of her midwife Pitt

