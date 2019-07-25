Two-lane Totara St is one of Tauranga's busiest thoroughfares, routinely hosting a crawling queue of traffic heading between the CBD and Mount Maunganui, both inside and outside of peak hours. It has the Mount Maunganui side of the Port of Tauranga's mammoth operations spewing trucks from one side, and customers visiting the string of small businesses on the other. Tauranga City Council has the stretch in its sights for improvements, but as with so many of the roading projects on its books, funding, as well as timing, is a problem. Now Tauranga's biggest ratepayer has an idea to get it