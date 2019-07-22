Good tactics lead to good results and the game plan was obvious when Waverley Harvesting Border and Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau clashed on Saturday.

The heavens opened 10 minutes into the Tasman Tanning Premier Wanganui Rugby semifinal, turning an already muddy Dallison Park into a complete bog.

That is not an uncommon scene during a rugby season, especially in New Zealand and both teams knew what they needed to do to win the game.

The game became about forcing turnovers, kicking long and into space from their own half and keeping tight on attack, using the pick and go effectively.

