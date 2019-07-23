New Zealand is the home of very fine sportspeople — it doesn't matter what sport one can think of, we are really good at it.

We have many heroes but the two who stood out in the past few weeks, and are homegrown, are of course Kane Williamson and Trent Boult.

If ever there were two people the Bay of Plenty can be immensely proud of, it is these two. They never ever let us down as they are skilled in their chosen sport and they are extraordinarily humble and fine sportsmen we can look up to, any one of us, no matter our age or code we play.

Educated here in Tauranga, where they learned their love of cricket too, and now they shine on the world stage. They didn't lose in the final of that incredible cricket match at Lords.

There should be two counties engraved on the cup — New Zealand and England. That would have been the honest outcome. But the powers that be decided differently and although we cannot change that, we can remain extraordinarily proud – they did New Zealand proud but they did the Bay of Plenty proud too. Our own home-grown lads.



Margaret Murray-Benge

Western Bay of Plenty district mayoral candidate



Cricket WC final



May I add my voice to the international chorus that is proclaiming that New Zealand did not lose the World Cup cricket?

The Black Caps proved to be equal to their opponents on the day.

It is only a bunch of mindless officials who have decided that there has to be a winner.

They are wrong. The game was a draw.

The only sensible thing to do is to let the records show that and allow the two countries equal time to house the trophy until the next tournament.



Ian Young

Papamoa Beach

