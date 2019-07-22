Takahiwai Rugby League Club is alleging the Otangarei Knights premier rugby league team "tactically" defaulted their preliminary semifinal on Saturday.

In a statement released by Takahiwai club chairperson Shane Hool to the club's sponsors on Friday after Otangarei's decision was made earlier that day, it said Hool believed the Knights had tactically defaulted the game between the top two qualifiers from Northland's premier rugby league competition.

Otangarei Knights captain Daley Johnson has refuted Hool's claim of a tactical default and said the decision was made due to an excess of injured players.

Rugby League Northland general manager Phil Marsh said

