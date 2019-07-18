Just back from my daily workout in the local park. The meth heads were somewhat bemused by the fuller-figured old guy doing his calisthenics amidst the blue haze. It's always difficult trying to improve on perfection. They likely wonder what weird drug I am on to perform such unnatural gyrations.

I am in Portland, Oregon, travelling with my teen nephew. It is a lovely mellow city carved out of lush redwood forest with a river flowing through the centre. It has a relaxed vibe regardless of one's THC levels.

The hostel where we are staying is in the north-west of

