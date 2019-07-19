The Apollo 11 landing on the moon 50 years ago was also a milestone for communication in New Zealand - and Ohakea Air Force Base staff played a key role in bringing Kiwis the news.

Kiwis always knew they would not see the lunar landing live; they were used to day-late coverage. Back in the 60s, TV viewers watched international news the following night after it had come via satellite to Sydney, been copied on to video tape and flown across the Tasman on commercial flights.

They would have seen the moon landing a day late, too, if it had

