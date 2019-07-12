In a world where payments can be made with the tap of a card or the touch of a phone screen, more than 68 per cent of the CBD's 640 parking spaces still rely on coin-only payments. Abe Leach asks when Whanganui parking will catch up.

Although more than 200 parks can be paid for by smartphone, it's the inconsistency that Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall says is a concern.

Victoria Ave has 44 coin-only pay by space machines that serve 255 parking spaces.

Single head coin-only meters are used for parking spaces on Guyton St, Ridgway St, Maria Place, Watt

