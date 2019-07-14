You have to lose one to win one.

Of all the rules and regulations in sport, this may be one of the most universal edicts applying to all codes.

The simple phrase dictates that the only way to be the best, to lift the trophy, to summit the mountain is to experience the bitter taste of defeat, to come so close only to fall at the final hurdle.

We know this rule doesn't restrict itself to the international arena. Everyone from the All Blacks to your local club's third division team experience first-time finals jitters which can only be staved

