A revolting river of rubbish is engulfing Northland roadsides and damaging the region's clean green reputation.

While there's nothing new about some Northlanders flinging litter out their car windows, the problem appears to have worsened dramatically in recent months.

The filth is especially evident along Northland's main highways.

New health and safety rules, which have forced contractors to cut back on highway clean-ups, are thought to be part of the reason for the rising tide of trash.

Rubbish is scattered the length of SH11 between Paihia and Kawakawa. Photo / Peter de Graaf
