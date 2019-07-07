Whanganui climber Rachel Māia will compete in the paraclimbing world championships in France just months after having part of her leg amputated.

Maia has had the full use of only one leg after shattering an ankle in a climbing accident as a teenager which led to degenerative and post-traumatic arthritis. She made the decision to have her lower left leg amputated rather than facing years of ongoing surgery to try to save her foot.

Life has been busy for Māia since the amputation in February, with rehabilitation, travelling to the limb centre in Hamilton every week to get her prosthetic

