The first organised game of cricket in Hawke's Bay was played on New Year's Day in 1864 on W Heslop's paddock in Puketapu, after a request was made for those interested in playing to register their interest at the courthouse.

The Militia Defence Corps stationed on Napier Hill put up a team to play against a Napier team called the "Settlers".

A newspaper report of the game said, "a delicious breeze tempered the heat, and to make matters better still, it would be difficult to find a better place for the purpose of cricketing than Puketapu".

Defence Corps bowlers Drinkwater

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: